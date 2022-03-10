Dasuya Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dasuya Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dasuya is an assembly constituency in the Hoshiarpur district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Dasuya legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Dasuya was won by Arun Dogra of the INC. He defeated BJP's Sukhjit Kaur.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Amarjit Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Arun Dogra garnered 56,527 votes, securing 43.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17,638 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.48 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dasuya constituency stands at 1,97,021 with 96,206 male voters and 1,00,814 female voters.

The Dasuya constituency has a literacy level of 86 percent.