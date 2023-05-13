Dasarahalli election results LIVE updates | S Muniraju of BJP wins from this assembly constituency

Dasarahalli Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Dasarahalli Assembly constituency is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. It falls under under Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) S Muniraju has bagged seat from Dasarahalli Assembly constituency, with 91,289 votes. Dasarahalli Assembly constituency is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. It falls under under Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. R Manjunath of the JDS is the sitting MLA from the constituency, known to be the largest industrial area in South Asia.

In Karnataka election 2018, JD(S) candidate R Manjunatha won the Dasarahalli Assembly seat. The JD(S) candidate reportedly defeated BJP candidate S Muniraju by a margin of 10,675 votes.

According to a News18 report, the total number of voters at Dasarahalli is 4,37,077. Of them, 1,70,000 are Okkaligas, 43,000 Lingayats, 90,000 Schedule Cast (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) members, 25,000 Brahmins, 80,000 Other Backward Class (OBC) people, and 29,000 are General voters.

Meanwhile, over 2.6 lakh voters who exercised their franchise in the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls used the 'none of the above' or NOTA option, according to Election Commission figures. According to figures available around 3.30 pm, 2,59,278 (0.7 percent) out of the nearly 3.84 crore people who came out to vote on Wednesday exercised the NOTA option.

The NOTA option on electronic voting machines (EVMs) was introduced in 2013 and it has its own symbol -- a ballot paper with a black cross on it.

After a Supreme Court order in September 2013, the Election Commission had added the NOTA button on EVMs as the last option on the voting panel.