Dasarahalli Election Results | Will JD(S) face tough competition from BJP?

Dasarahalli Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 for Dasarahalli was held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Dasarahalli Assembly constituency is one of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. It falls under under Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. R Manjunath of the JDS is the sitting MLA from the constituency, known to be the largest industrial area in South Asia.

In Karnataka election 2018, JD(S) candidate R Manjunatha won the Dasarahalli Assembly seat. The JD(S) candidate reportedly defeated BJP candidate S Muniraju by a margin of 10675 votes.