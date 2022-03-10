Dariyabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dariyabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dariyabad is an assembly constituency in the Barabanki district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Dariyabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dariyabad was won by Satish Chandra Sharma of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Rajeev Kumar Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rajeev Kumar Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Satish Chandra Sharma garnered 119173 votes, securing 46.81 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 50686 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.91 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dariyabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Dariyabad constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.