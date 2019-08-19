Politics
Danish PM says Donald Trump's idea of selling Greenland to US is absurd
Updated : August 19, 2019 09:36 AM IST
'Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,' Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the newspaper Sermitsiaq during a visit to Greenland.
TrumpÂ confirmed to reporters on Sunday that he had recently discussed the possibility, though he said such a move was not an immediate priority.
TrumpÂ is due to visit Copenhagen early next month, when the Arctic will be on the agenda in meetings with Frederiksen and Prime Minister Kim Kielsen of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.
