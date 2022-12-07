Dangs Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dangs Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dangs constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Dangs is an assembly constituency in the Dangs district of the South Gujarat region of Gujarat. The constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Valsad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 elections, Dangs was won by Mangalbhai Gavit of the Indian National Congress (INC). He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijayabhai Patel.

Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was held by Gavit.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Gavit garnered 57,820 votes, securing 46.47 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 768 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.63 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dangs constituency stands at 1,93,328 with 96,916 male and 96,410 female voters.

The Dangs constituency has a literacy level of 75.16 percent.

It is a tribal-dominated seat.