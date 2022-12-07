Dalhousie Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dalhousie constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Dalhousie is an assembly constituency in the Dalhousie district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Dalhousie legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.
This year the key candidates from the Dalhousie constituency were Asha Kumari (Congress), Manish Sareen (AAP), and Dhavinder Singh (BJP).
In the December 2017 Legislative Assembly elections, Dalhousie was won by Asha Kumari of Congress. Asha Kumari defeated DS Thakur of the BJP.
Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was held by Asha Kumari of Congress.
|Assembly election year
|Winning Party
|Margin of victory
|2012
|INC
|9.43%
|2017
|INC
|11.2%
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
In the 2017 assembly polls, Asha Kumari garnered 24224 votes, securing 47.97 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 556 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.12 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dalhousie constituency stands at 75,714 and the constituency has a literacy level of 72.17 percent.
Dalhousie is one of the most famous hill stations of Himachal Pradesh. It offers views of the snow-capped peaks of the Dhauladhar ranges.

