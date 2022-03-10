Dakha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dakha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dakha is an assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Dakha legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Dakha was won by Harvinder Singh Phoolka of the AAP. He defeated SAD's Manpreet Singh Ayali.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Manpreet Singh Ayali.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Harvinder Singh Phoolka garnered 58,923 votes, securing 40.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4,169 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.85 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dakha constituency stands at 1,87,760 with 88,737 male voters and 99,021 female voters.