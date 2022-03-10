Dadri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dadri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dadri is an assembly constituency in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Dadri legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dadri was won by Tejpal Singh Nagar of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Satveer Singh Gurjar. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Satveer Singh Gurjar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Tejpal Singh Nagar garnered 141226 votes, securing 53.24 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 80177 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 30.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dadri constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Dadri constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.