Dadraul Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dadraul Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dadraul is an assembly constituency in the Shahjahanpur district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Dadraul legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dadraul was won by Manvendra Singh of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Rammurtee Singh Verma.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rammurti Singh Verma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Manvendra Singh garnered 86435 votes, securing 39.91 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17398 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.03 percent.