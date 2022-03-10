0

  Dabolim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dabolim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers and vote margin

Dabolim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dabolim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers and vote margin

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Dabolim Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote-count of Dabolim constituency of Goa including leads, election results, candidates and vote margins.

Dabolim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dabolim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers and vote margin
Dabolim is an assembly constituency in the South Goa district, in the South Goa region of the state of Goa.
The Dabolim legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
 In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Dabolim was won by Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho of the BJP. He defeated MAG's Premanand Nanoskar.
Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho garnered 7234 votes, securing 41.4 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2494 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.27 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dabolim constituency stands at 23602 with 11805 male voters and 11797 female voters.
The Dabolim constituency's literacy rate is 87.59 percent.
