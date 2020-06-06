  • SENSEX
Cyclone Nisarga: Rs 100 crore Maharashtra package meagre, says Devendra Fadnavis

Updated : June 06, 2020 05:13 PM IST

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said the Rs 100 crore announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was "very meagre".
Fadnavis said the Uddhav Thackeray government was suffering from policy and action paralysis as the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, namely Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, were not communicating within themselves.
