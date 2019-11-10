#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Cyclone Bulbul disrupts normal life in Bengal; 4 killed

Updated : November 10, 2019 08:42 PM IST

Cyclone 'Bulbul', which made landfall between Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, brought in its wake heavy rain coupled with strong winds till early Sunday, affecting normal life in several parts of the city and the coastal districts of the state.
At least four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas since Saturday, according to official reports.
The NDRF, along with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), police and fire personnel, is working on a war footing to clear road blockades caused by fallen trees and branches.
