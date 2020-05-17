  • SENSEX
Cyclone Amphan: 12 coastal districts of Odisha put on alert

Updated : May 17, 2020 05:01 PM IST

The Odisha government has asked the administration of its 12 coastal districts to remain in a state of preparedness to deal with any eventuality in the wake of cyclone Amphan, a senior official said on Sunday.
It is likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh between the afternoon and evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.
