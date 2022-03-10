0

Curtorim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Curtorim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winner, loser, Leading, trailing, MLA, vote margin

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Curtorim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Curtorim constituency of Goa including who will be the MLA, leads, candidates and vote margin.

Curtorim is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Curtorim legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Curtorim was won by Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco of the INC. He defeated BJP's Arthur D’Silva. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco garnered 12841 votes, securing 60.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7697 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 36.13 percent.
The total number of voters in the Curtorim constituency stands at 29361 with 14147 male voters and 15214 female voters.
The Curtorim constituency has a literacy level of 87.59 percent.
