Politics
Curfew lifted in Shillong as normalcy prevails
Updated : December 22, 2019 08:59 PM IST
The prohibitory orders were imposed on December 11, following violent protests against the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to promulgate the inner line permit (ILP) regulation in the state to keep it out of the CAA purview.
