Politics Curfew imposed across Kashmir ahead of first anniversary of revocation of Article 370 Updated : August 04, 2020 10:30 AM IST An order issued by Srinagar district magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said any such mass gathering would also be detrimental to efforts related to COVID containment. Choudhary said the movement and assembly of people have been prohibited to avoid the spread of infection, particularly in the wake of a recent spike in cases.