Curchorem Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Curchorem Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winner, losers, vote margin

Curchorem is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Curchorem legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Curchorem was won by Nilesh Cabral of the BJP. He defeated GSM's Shyam Gopinath Satardekar.

Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Nilesh Cabral.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nilesh Cabral garnered 12830 votes, securing 59.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9088 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 41.94 percent.

The total number of voters in the Curchorem constituency stands at 26870 with 13086 male voters and 13784 female voters.