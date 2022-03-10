Cuncolim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Cuncolim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin

Cuncolim is an assembly constituency in South Goa district, which went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Cuncolim was won by Clafasio Dias of the INC. He defeated independent Joaquim Alemao. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Subhash Alias Rajan Kashinath Naik.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Clafasio Dias garnered 6415 votes, securing 28.59 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 33 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.15 percent. The total number of voters in the Cuncolim constituency stands at 29321 with 13991 male voters and 15330 female voters.