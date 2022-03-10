Cumbarjua Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Cumbarjua Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Cumbarjua is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Cumbarjua legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Cumbarjua was won by Pandurang Madkaikar of the BJP. He defeated INC's Xavier Fialho. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Pandurang A Madkaikar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pandurang Madkaikar garnered 12395 votes, securing 60.3 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8434 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 41.03 percent.

The total number of voters in the Cumbarjua constituency stands at 25955 with 12505 male voters and 13450 female voters.

The Cumbarjua constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.