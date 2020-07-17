  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Crucial NSCN-IM meeting with Governor Ravi deferred; ‘cordial meeting’ between NNPGs & Interlocutor held in Dimapur

Updated : July 17, 2020 12:48 PM IST

Four months since the coronavirus outbreak, the meeting called by Governor Ravi was slated to discuss pending issues between the Centre and NSCN-IM for finding an early solution to the decades-long Naga political problem.
Crucial NSCN-IM meeting with Governor Ravi deferred; ‘cordial meeting’ between NNPGs & Interlocutor held in Dimapur

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Britannia Industries Q1FY21 beats estimates; Net profit jumps 117% to Rs 542.6 crore; Volume growth at 22%

Britannia Industries Q1FY21 beats estimates; Net profit jumps 117% to Rs 542.6 crore; Volume growth at 22%

HCL Tech shares gain on better-than-expected profit in Q1

HCL Tech shares gain on better-than-expected profit in Q1

Cyient shares rally over 9% on better than expected Q1 earnings

Cyient shares rally over 9% on better than expected Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement