Crimes up 3% in 2017, kidnapping on rise, murder cases decline: NCRB report
Updated : October 22, 2019 09:21 AM IST
There was an increase of 3.6 percent in criminal cases in 2017 compared to the year before when 50 lakh cases of cognisable offences were lodged across India, as per the latest NCRB data.
Kidnapping and abduction cases rose 9 percent in 2017, with 95,893 cases registered against 88,008 in 2016, the NCRB data said.
Fraudulent transactions and sexual exploitation were the most reported cybercrimes in India in 2017, according to the NCRB.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more