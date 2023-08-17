CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsCPM delegation headed by Sitaram Yechury to visit Manipur

CPM delegation headed by Sitaram Yechury to visit Manipur

As per the details put out, the delegation will visit relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal apart from meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and other civil society organisations.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023 6:35:24 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
CPM delegation headed by Sitaram Yechury to visit Manipur
A four-member delegation headed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be visiting violence hit Manipur from August 18 to 20, the party said in a statement. The delegation will also comprise Central Committee members Jitendra Chaudhury, Suprakash Talukdar and Deblina Hembram.

As per the details put out, the delegation will visit relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal apart from meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and other civil society organisations.
The announcement comes as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) deputed 53 officers from its units across the country to probe Manipur violence cases.
The months-long ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Also Read:CBI mobilises 53 officers, including 29 women, for Manipur violence inquiry
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 6:33 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ManipurSitaram Yechury

Recommended Articles

View All
Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks

GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks

Aug 17, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X