CPM delegation headed by Sitaram Yechury to visit Manipur

A four-member delegation headed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be visiting violence hit Manipur from August 18 to 20, the party said in a statement. The delegation will also comprise Central Committee members Jitendra Chaudhury, Suprakash Talukdar and Deblina Hembram.
As per the details put out, the delegation will visit relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal apart from meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal and other civil society organisations.
The announcement comes as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) deputed 53 officers from its units across the country to probe Manipur violence cases.
The months-long ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 6:33 PM IST
