Politics
CPI(M) to launch door-to-door campaign to explain link between CAA, NPR, NRC
Updated : January 19, 2020 06:52 PM IST
The CPI(M) will soon launch a nation-wide house-to-house campaign to explain to the people, the 'link' between CAA-NPR-NRC, party general secretary, Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday.
The intense campaign will take place all over the country, he said.
The central committee also urged the people not to answer the NPR questions.
