CPI(M) to launch door-to-door campaign to explain link between CAA, NPR, NRC

Updated : January 19, 2020 06:52 PM IST

The CPI(M) will soon launch a nation-wide house-to-house campaign to explain to the people, the 'link' between CAA-NPR-NRC, party general secretary, Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday.

The intense campaign will take place all over the country, he said.