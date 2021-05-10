COVID, corruption charges among key challenges that Himanta Biswa Sarma faces as Assam CM Updated : May 10, 2021 07:14:55 IST Sarma takes over from Sarbananda Sonowal, who was known for his strong stance against corruption COVID, development for all, illegal immigrants and corruption charges among knotty problems for new CM Published : May 10, 2021 07:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply