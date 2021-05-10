  • SENSEX
COVID, corruption charges among key challenges that Himanta Biswa Sarma faces as Assam CM

Updated : May 10, 2021 07:14:55 IST

Sarma takes over from Sarbananda Sonowal, who was known for his strong stance against corruption
COVID, development for all, illegal immigrants and corruption charges among knotty problems for new CM
Published : May 10, 2021 07:14 PM IST

