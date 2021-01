PM Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries and vaccinators in Varanasi and said that the two vaccines manufactured in India are reaching every corner of the country.

“The biggest vaccination programme in the world is going on in our country. Today, the nation has the willpower to manufacture its own vaccine - not one but two Made in India vaccines. Vaccines are reaching every corner of the country. India is absolutely self-reliant in this regard,” he said.

So far, nearly 10.5 lakh beneficiaries have received anti-coronavirus shots under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Earlier today, he hailed the country's scientists and health professionals for effectively tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our COVID-19 management showed where there is resolve and resilience, resources come naturally," he said.

Referring to the victory of the Indian cricket team in Australia, he said that the youth should take inspiration from them.

"They faced the challanges boldly and came up with new solutions despite a string of injuries and lack of experience. A positive mindset always leads to positive results which is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University digitally.