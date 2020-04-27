Healthcare COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh manufacturing 12,000 PPE kits every day Updated : April 27, 2020 10:53 AM IST Till Sunday evening, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,090 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths. The state government will purchase masks made by these women at Rs 11 per piece and make them available to people at a reasonable rate, the official added. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365