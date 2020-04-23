  • SENSEX
COVID-19 lockdown norms partially relaxed in Karnataka from today

Updated : April 23, 2020 12:45 PM IST

The activities will be permitted only outside the COVID-19 containment zones identified by the government.
IT and IT-enabled services will be allowed to operate with essential minimum staff only while the rest would work from home.
Services provided by self-employed people like electrician, IT repair, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters in local areas have also been given exemption.
