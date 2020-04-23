Politics COVID-19 lockdown norms partially relaxed in Karnataka from today Updated : April 23, 2020 12:45 PM IST The activities will be permitted only outside the COVID-19 containment zones identified by the government. IT and IT-enabled services will be allowed to operate with essential minimum staff only while the rest would work from home. Services provided by self-employed people like electrician, IT repair, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters in local areas have also been given exemption. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365