With India's 21-day lockdown set to end next week, the Centre is expected to come with a sound strategy by the end of this week, as per Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar.

"We are in the midst of discussions with the Govt with respect to lockdown exit. Some states have recommended the extension of lockdown," Kumar told CNBC-TV18.

The Niti Aayog chairman also said that India will have to get the balance between lives and livelihood. At present, 62 districts in the country account for 80 percent of the total coronavirus infected cases, while there are 400 districts with no incidence of COVID-19, he said.

Responding on lockdown exit plan, Kumar said it will have to be largely designed and implemented by state governments with district administrations to be the key focus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had more than one interaction with state chief ministers, Kumar said, while adding that "we would not have achieved the success we have against coronavirus without the support of states".

Kumar said that there will have to be national guidelines and states will need to work within that.