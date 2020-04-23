  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market opens higher, Nifty holds 9,200; metals, pharma support
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Politics
Politics

COVID-19: Indians among worst affected ethnic groups in England

Updated : April 23, 2020 11:13 AM IST

Followed by Caribbeans as the second-largest ethnic group affected in the COVID-19 death toll at 2.9 percent, followed by Pakistanis at 2.1 percent.
A further breakdown shows COVID-19 deaths among those identifying with white ethnicity at 73.6 percent and mixed ethnicity at 0.7 percent.
COVID-19: Indians among worst affected ethnic groups in England

You May Also Like

US to review H1B, other non-immigrant visa programs in next 30 days

US to review H1B, other non-immigrant visa programs in next 30 days

Trump order temporarily limits US immigration during coronavirus crisis

Trump order temporarily limits US immigration during coronavirus crisis

Fight against coronavirus: Nirmala Sitharaman's personal staff commits 1 day's salary each month until March 2021

Fight against coronavirus: Nirmala Sitharaman's personal staff commits 1 day's salary each month until March 2021

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement