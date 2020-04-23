Healthcare COVID-19: India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal Updated : April 23, 2020 11:40 AM IST The initiative manifests the continuing cooperation between India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances. India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge, the Indian embassy added. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365