COVID-19: India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal

Updated : April 23, 2020 11:40 AM IST

The initiative manifests the continuing cooperation between India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances.
India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge, the Indian embassy added.
