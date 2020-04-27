Politics COVID-19 impact: Over a lakh Keralites register to return home Updated : April 27, 2020 10:03 AM IST The registration has to be done on www.norkaroots.org, of the state-run Norka-Roots, the official body of diaspora. This new facility was opened by the Kerala government, after the Centre, following the numerous requests from several quarters decided to take a positive step. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365