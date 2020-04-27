  • SENSEX
COVID-19 impact: Over a lakh Keralites register to return home

Updated : April 27, 2020 10:03 AM IST

The registration has to be done on www.norkaroots.org, of the state-run Norka-Roots, the official body of diaspora.
This new facility was opened by the Kerala government, after the Centre, following the numerous requests from several quarters decided to take a positive step.
