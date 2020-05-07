  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

COVID-19: HRD assessing situation in countries with CBSE schools to decide on pending board exams

Updated : May 07, 2020 12:32 PM IST

There are over 210 CBSE affiliated schools in 25 countries across the globe.
The HRD ministry is likely to make an announcement about schedule of pending board exams this week and a final decision for students in foreign schools will also be announced.
COVID-19: HRD assessing situation in countries with CBSE schools to decide on pending board exams

You May Also Like

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

YES Bank Q4 Decoded: Losses widen, AT-1 bonds write-down helps bank post profit

YES Bank Q4 Decoded: Losses widen, AT-1 bonds write-down helps bank post profit

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement