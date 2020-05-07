Politics COVID-19: HRD assessing situation in countries with CBSE schools to decide on pending board exams Updated : May 07, 2020 12:32 PM IST There are over 210 CBSE affiliated schools in 25 countries across the globe. The HRD ministry is likely to make an announcement about schedule of pending board exams this week and a final decision for students in foreign schools will also be announced. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365