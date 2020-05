The Narendra Modi government on Saturday reconstituted the eleven empowered groups of officers created by the central government to implement COVID-19 containment measures in the country after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 17.

In a notification, the government said the superannuation of several existing members of the empowered groups had prompted the need for reconstitution to ensure uninterrupted planning and implementation of response activities.

"Empowered groups under Disaster Management Act, 2005, have been reconstituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 activities," the ministry said.