HOME
NEWS
NEWS
Tax
Economy
Finance
IT
Technology
Real Estate
Energy
Legal
Retail
Auto
Telecom
Aviation
Infrastructure
Healthcare
Agriculture
Politics
Earnings
Markets
Markets
Markets
Stocks
Commodities
Currency
Bonds
Data
Views
Specials
Specials
Future of work
Reimagining Brands
Visual Stories
Personal Finance
Startup
Smart Living
Explainers
Entrepreneurship
Unwind
Cartoons
Quiz
Crossword
Newsletter
Videos
Videos
Videos
Life etc
Interviews
Startup Street
Market analysts
Money Money Money
Young Turks
Tech Toyz
Storyboard
Big Deal
Changing India
Stay Fit
Overdrive
Food for thought
Dress for Success
Boardroom Results
Podcasts
Podcasts
Podcasts
The Playbook
Marketbuzz
Questions That Needs Answers
Tech@work
The Medicine Box
Money Money Money
Young Turks Masterclass
Shows
spark
spark
spark
Spark Explained
India Gives
CEO AWARDS
Front Runners
Rakho Poora Khayal
#BestGiftForward
Breakthrough Partnerships
Tailor Made Biz
Disruptors
MF Simplified
More
More
Anchor hub
About
Contact
Advertise with us
Trending
#Nifty
#Coronavirus
#IndusIndBank
SENSEX
NIFTY 50
Hang Seng
Taiwan Weighted
MCX GOLD
JUN 05
MCX SILVER
MAY 05
USD/INR
EUR/INR
80.0630
SENSEX
NIFTY 50
NIFTY MIDCAP 100
S&P BSE MIDCAP
Hang Seng
Taiwan Weighted
DAX
Nasdaq
MCX GOLD
JUN 05
MCX SILVER
MAY 05
MCX CRUDEOIL
APR 20
MCX NATURALGAS
APR 27
USD/INR
EUR/INR
GBP/INR
JPY/INR
INDIAN
GLOBAL
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher after 2 sessions of losses; metal, banks gain most
Rupee slips to record low of 76.82 against dollar
Home
Politics
Healthcare
COVID-19: Goa may enter green zone by April 20
Updated : April 16, 2020 02:46 PM IST
You May Also Like
Pandemic to bring Asia's 2020 growth to halt for 1st time in 60 years: IMF
IMF proposes to deploy full $1 trillion lending capacity to support countries battling COVID-19
Wipro likely to get new CEO in Q1
Trending on CNBC-TV18
Smart Living
Four gadgets you should invest in for good health
Market
India's economic growth likely to pick up soon, says Morgan...
Economy
We should remove exemptions and deductions in a phased manner,...
Live TV
recommended for you
Politics
COVID-19: Aviation min likely to come up with guidelines on...
Market
Commodity markets: Risk and volatility in the wake of COVID-19
Healthcare
Engineering colleges warned against insisting on fee,...