Politics COVID-19 crisis : Nearly 13% museums around the world may never reopen Updated : May 19, 2020 09:55 AM IST The study conducted by ICOM highlights the fact that museums that have been deprived of their visitors will face a decrease in their income. FOOnly five percent of museums in Africa and SIDS were able to offer online content to their audiences. This pandemic also reminds us that half of humanity does not have access to digital technologies, the UNESCO chief said.