COVID-19 crisis has given India best chance to attract foreign companies: USISPF

Updated : April 23, 2020 08:38 AM IST

The multi-billion-dollar investment announced by Facebook in an Indian company in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic shows that India is still a very attractive market on the digital commerce side, he said.
The COVID-19 crisis has shown that India can take up the role of global economic leader as it is taking care of its citizens while also helping its friends and people across the globe.
