Healthcare COVID-19: Centre lists red, green zone districts for week after May 3 Updated : May 01, 2020 01:57 PM IST The list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states for further follow-up action. Some states like Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Puducherry and Tripura have no red zone districts.