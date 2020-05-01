  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Healthcare

COVID-19: Centre lists red, green zone districts for week after May 3

Updated : May 01, 2020 01:57 PM IST

The list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states for further follow-up action.
Some states like Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Puducherry and Tripura have no red zone districts.
COVID-19: Centre lists red, green zone districts for week after May 3

You May Also Like

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement