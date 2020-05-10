Politics COVID-19: Air India schedules 7 commercial flights to repatriate nationals from the US Updated : May 10, 2020 03:04 PM IST Air India has scheduled seven non-scheduled commercial flights from the US to India facilitating the return of Indian nationals, who could not travel due to COVID-19 restrictions. All passengers on arrival in India will be medically screened and would have to download and register the Aarogya Setu app. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365