COVID-19: Air India schedules 7 commercial flights to repatriate nationals from the US

Updated : May 10, 2020 03:04 PM IST

Air India has scheduled seven non-scheduled commercial flights from the US to India facilitating the return of Indian nationals, who could not travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.
All passengers on arrival in India will be medically screened and would have to download and register the Aarogya Setu app.
