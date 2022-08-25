Could Ashok Gehlot be the next Congress President? A look at his career

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini There is a growing buzz that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot may be chosen for the top post as he is the choice of the Nehru-Gandhi family to succeed Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress party will hold a virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 28 to approve the schedule for the election of the party’s next president. Sonia Gandhi has said she cannot continue the role because of her ill-health, while Rahul Gandhi has shown his reluctance to assume responsibility.

There is a growing buzz that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may be chosen for the top post as he is seen as a close aide of Sonia Gandhi and the preferred choice of the Gandhi family.

Sonia Gandhi, who is currently abroad for an annual medical check-up along with her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka, will preside over the crucial CWC meeting.

The decision to convene the meeting came a day after Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi, where she reportedly asked the Rajasthan CM to take over the leadership of the party.

Gehlot, however, denied the reports and said he would continue to work as a disciplined soldier of the Congress party.

“I'm hearing this from the media. I don't know about this. I'm fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me,” Gehlot told reporters in Gujarat.

Why the Gandhis prefer Gehlot?

Electing Gehlot to the top post could help Congress blunt the attack of the rival BJP over dynastic politics. The Rajasthan CM is a staunch party loyalist and no threat to Rahul, Indian Express reported.

Gehlot is an OBC leader and a prominent politician in the Hindi heartland, an area where Congress is looking at strengthening its position. The veteran has rich organisational experience having held key posts in the past.

If Gehlot gets selected for the top post, it would also clear the path for his rival Sachin Pilot to become the chief minister of the state. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are said to have assured Pilot of the CM post before the next Assembly elections, the India Express report said.

Who is Ashok Gehlot?

Ashok Gehlot was born on May 3, 1951, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to Laxman Singh Gehlot, who was a magician. Gehlot did his graduation in science and law and holds a master’s degree in economics.

He married Sunita Gehlot on November 27, 1977. The couple has a son (Vaibhav Gehlot) and a daughter (Sonia Gehlot).

Political background

Gehlot has been active in politics since his student days. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1980 from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency.

In 1999, Gehlot became a member of the 11th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly after winning elections from Sardarpura (Jodhpur) assembly constituency. He was re-elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in 2003, 2008, and 2013.

Gehlot also served as a Union minister under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was the deputy minister of tourism and civil aviation from September 2, 1982, to February 7, 1984. He also held the post of deputy minister of sports from February 7, 1984, to October 31, 1984, and later from November 12, 1984, to December 31, 1984.

Under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Gehlot served as the Union Minister of State for the department of textiles in 1991.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan

Gehlot has been elected as the chief minister of Rajasthan three times. He first became the CM in 1998 and remained in office till 2003. He was again elected to the post in 2008 after the incumbent BJP lost to Congress in the Legislative Assembly elections. He remained in office till 2013.

Gehlot became the chief minister of Rajasthan for the third time on December 17, 2018.

AICC general secretary

After the Congress faced a massive defeat in the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2013, Gehlot was appointed All India Congress Committee general secretary. He remained in the post till 2018, when he returned to his state to become the chief minister.

Earlier in 2004, Gehlot had worked as a special invitee member in the AICC and was made in charge of Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.