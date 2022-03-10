Cortalim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Cortalim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers and vote margin

Cortalim is an assembly constituency in South Goa district, which went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Cortalim was won by Alina Saldanha of the BJP. He defeated independent candidate Antonio Vas.

Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Matanhy Saldanha. In the 2017 assembly polls, Alina Saldanha garnered 5,666 votes, securing 24.13 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 518 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.21 percent. The total number of voters in the Cortalim constituency stands at 30153 with 14900 male voters and 15253 female voters.