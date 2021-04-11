  • SENSEX
Corruption case: CBI questions personal staffers of Deshmukh

Updated : April 11, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande were asked to appear before the CBI team.
The agency started its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of bribery against Deshmukh on Tuesday on the orders of the high court.
