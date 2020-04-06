Coronavirus: West Bengal FM sends fresh SOS to Sitharaman; asks for funds to fight the pandemic

In yet another communication seeking urgent release of pending dues, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra on Monday told Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that he is dismayed and disappointed with the central government for its lack action in sanctioning additional funds as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitra in a letter, a copy of which has been accessed by CNBC-TV18, wrote: "We are dismayed that the Centre has released only an amount of Rs 417 crore for the month of April, in the routine manner without taking into cognizance the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. This is most disappointing if not shocking at this critical hour of the need to fight COVID-19 and disburse committed expenditures."

Mitra wrote that the delay in payout of pending dues is forcing the West Bengal government to face a financial crunch and with limited resources at hand the state is finding it difficult " to fight the menace of COVID-19 and implement welfare measures for the people, especially poor farmers, the unorganized workers and micro and small enterprises, who among others, have been so badly impacted.”

The West Bengal finance minister said that he had informed the central government earlier as well that the states are facing financial stress "and will continue to face [financial hardship] in a situation where revenue receipts are drying up, while the expenditure to tackle the COVID-19 crisis as well as committed expenditures for livelihoods continue to increase."

The country is under a near-complete 21-day lockdown with all services deemed non-essential shut until April 14. The lockdown has brought most economic activity to a grinding halt.

Mitra is seeking advance release of the revenue deficit grant provided by the Fifteenth Finance Commission of Rs 5,013 crore in three installments of Rs 1,671 crores each for April, May and June.

However, until now West Bengal has received only Rs 417 crore for April.

Mitra also asked Sitharaman to consider the proposal sent by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of raising the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management [FRBM] limit from 3 percent to 5 percent for the fiscal year 2020-21.

In his letter, Mitra has also drawn Sitharaman’s attention to his "earlier letters requesting that we be allowed to use the accumulated interest on the Consolidated Sinking Fund and the request for the immediate release of the pending GST [goods and services tax] compensation.”

“Furthermore, I had also requested for a moratorium on loan repayment, etc, relating to the serious problem of debt management," Mitra wrote.

He has sought Sitharaman’s urgent attention and immediate release of at least Rs 5,013 crore followed by other pending dues to tide over the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow all the coronavirus updates live here