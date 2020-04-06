  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: West Bengal FM sends fresh SOS to Sitharaman; asks for funds to fight the pandemic

Updated : April 06, 2020 08:32 PM IST

Mitra in a letter to the finance minister wrote: "We are dismayed that the Centre has released only an amount of Rs 417 crore for the month of April, in the routine manner without taking into cognizance the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.
He has sought Sitharaman’s urgent attention and immediate release of at least Rs 5,013 crore followed by other pending dues to tide over the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
