The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the state till May 29. The state will be the the first state in the country to extend the lockdown beyond May 17 announced by the Centre last week.

Chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday night after the state cabinet meet.

The lockdown in the state was to end on May 7 but the cabinet decided to extend it by another 22 days. The state government also decided not to give any relaxations in Hyderabad and five other red zone districts.