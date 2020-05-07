Healthcare Coronavirus spreads among Indian police enforcing world's largest lockdown Updated : May 07, 2020 07:26 AM IST Six senior police officers in at least six states said dozens of police in their jurisdictions were seeking sick leave, fearing that they will otherwise become infected. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, at least 155 police officers and some paramilitary personnel have been infected, according to a senior official. Control rooms were being set up exclusively to deal with health issues faced by police in Maharashtra, according to the state's home minister, Anil Deshmukh. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365