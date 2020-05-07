  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Healthcare

Coronavirus spreads among Indian police enforcing world's largest lockdown

Updated : May 07, 2020 07:26 AM IST

Six senior police officers in at least six states said dozens of police in their jurisdictions were seeking sick leave, fearing that they will otherwise become infected.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, at least 155 police officers and some paramilitary personnel have been infected, according to a senior official.
Control rooms were being set up exclusively to deal with health issues faced by police in Maharashtra, according to the state's home minister, Anil Deshmukh.
Coronavirus spreads among Indian police enforcing world's largest lockdown

You May Also Like

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement