Coronavirus: PM Modi writes to President Xi, offers India's help to China to deal with virus

Updated : February 10, 2020 10:06 AM IST

In a letter to Xi, Modi expressed solidarity with the president and people of China over the outbreak of the virus, official sources said.
Modi offered India's assistance to China to deal with the challenge and also conveyed condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the outbreak.
The prime minister also conveyed to Xi his appreciation for facilitating evacuation of around 650 Indian citizens from the Hubei province last week.
