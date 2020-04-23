  • SENSEX
Politics

Coronavirus: People more prepared, less complacent as faith in PM Modi remains steadfast

Updated : April 23, 2020 11:23 AM IST

The Index of Complacency has also come down as 54.1 percent people disagree with the proposition that the threat from coronavirus is exaggerated while 37.8 agree, as per the latest readings on April 20.
A vast majority of Indians, 93.6 percent feel that the government is handling the coronavirus crisis well while only 4.7 percent disagree.
