Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 interacted with Union Ministers via video conference and urged them to communicate exhaustively with state and district administrations, especially those that are suspected coronavirus hotspots.

Union ministers, principal secretary, cabinet secretary and other senior government officials participated in the interaction. Officers gave detailed presentations on the steps taken to meet emerging challenges in the fight against coronavirus.

The PM urged relevant ministries to continuously monitor the situation and ensure that benefits of Garib Kalyan Yojana reached all beneficiaries in a seamless manner.

He added that all plans should be executive efficiently to curb the spread of the virus. The production timelines of essential medicines and protection equipment should be continuously monitored, the PM said.

He stressed that it is important that there is no crowding at PDS centers and action is taken on complaints of the consumers. There should be no black marketing of essential goods and prices of essentials goods should not rise, he added.

During the interaction, the PM ensured that farmers will be provided with all the help they need during the harvesting season. From harnessing technology to encouraging innovative solutions like using truck aggregators to connect farmers with mandis, would be explored.

Stating that lockdown measures and social distancing must go hand in hand, the PM stressed that it is essential to strategise what needs to be done once the lockdown ends.

He asked ministers to prepare a list of 10 major decisions and priority areas that would need focus once the restrictions are done with. He also asked them to identify and implement pending reforms in their ministries.

To reduce the country's dependency on other nations for products and raw material, the PM asked all departments to maintain an objective index on promoting Make in India.

Talking about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Modi said that the government must work on a war-footing to mitigate the impact and added that the ministries should prepare a business continuity plan.