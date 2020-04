India has reported 12,579 cornavirus cases till Thursday evening, while the death toll stands at 420. Globally more than 141,195 people have died from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the number of confirmed infections has reached crossed well-over 2 million mark. Barely six months before, the mankind would have never thought that a pandmeic of this scale could shake the foundation of the civilisation, humbling the advancements in medicine and technology. Nevertheless, a few people had the gumption to point at the pandemic and the lack of preparednes to deal with the situation.

Here's a list of people who warned about a global health threat for years:

Bill Gates: Since shifting his focus on philanthropic endeavours, the Microsoft co-founder has particularly spent his time channeling efforts through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to raise funds for fighting diseases, running vaccination drives and improving the lot of malnourished children in developing countries, including India.

In a 2015 TED talk, Gates had said the world was "not ready for the next epidemic." Further in 2018 during a discussion about epidemics hosted by the Massachusetts Medical Society and the New England Journal of Medicine, Gates again said that a pandemic could strike humanity within the next decade. Gates also presented a simulation developed by the Institute for Disease Modeling which suggested a global pandemic would now most likely kill 30 million people within six months.

Michael Osterholm: An expert in infectious diseases, Osterholm also warned about a global pandemic in an article in Foreign Affairs magazine in 2005. "This is a critical point in our history. Time is running out to prepare for the next pandemic," CNN quoted him as saying in a report. The University of Minnesota-based expert has particularly said the US is ill-prepared to combat the coronavirus due to a shortage of equipment and supplies.

Robert G Webster: In his book "Flu Hunter: Unlocking the secrets of a virus", the virologist and flu expert warned that humanity needs to stay prepared for a pandemic on the scale of the 1918 influenza virus, according to a news report.

Jeremy Konyndyk: The former director of USAID's Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance wrote that "a major new global health crisis is a question of when, not if," according to a 2017 Politico report.

"At some point a highly fatal, highly contagious virus will emerge—like the 1918 “Spanish flu” pandemic, which infected one-third of the world’s population and killed between 50 and 100 million people," he added.

Dr Luciana Borio: The former member of the White House National Security Council had also warned about a pandemic flu threat. "The threat of pandemic flu is the number one health security concern. Are we ready to respond? I fear the answer is no."

Scott Z Burn and Steven Soderbergh: The screenwriter and director duo's 2011 film "Contagion" is weaved around a fictionalised version of global epidemic. The story depicts transmission from a bat to a pig to a person to another person.