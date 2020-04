Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend lockdown till April 30, news agency ANI reported.

As of Thursday, Odisha has reported 42 coronavirus cases as well as a single fatality.

and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,095, as many as 472 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

As many as 17 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, the ministry said.

-with inputs from PTI